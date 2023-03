Near the southern entrance to Wiluna, this statue pays tribute to the 'Last of the Nomads'. Warri and Yatungka of the Mandildjara tribe fell in love, but since Aboriginal law forbade them from marrying under pain of death, they ran away into the desert and survived for decades on their own. When a severe drought hit the region in 1977, they were found, close to starvation, by a Mandildjara elder and explorer Stan Gratte, and were forgiven.