Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater

According to the Jaru people, Kandimalal marks the spot where a huge rainbow serpent emerged from the ground. The impressive crater (880m across, 60m deep) is both remote (137km south along Tanami Rd) and somewhat eerie. A short track leads to a lookout on the crater rim; keep an eye out for ringtail dragons. Access to the crater centre is no longer permitted. There's campsites and toilets, but no water. The final 23km of road may be rough.

Northwest Regional Airlines offers 70-minute scenic flights from Halls Creek (minimum two people).