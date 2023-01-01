Nestled between the Great Sandy and Tanami Deserts, just south of Billiluna and close to the Canning Stock Route, the Paruku Indigenous Protected Area (IPA) includes the permanent wetlands of Lake Gregory, an environmental oasis for migratory birds. The area is also culturally significant to the Walmajarri and Jaru people and several major Indigenous Dreaming tracks converge here. Visitors are allowed to camp at three designated areas. After the first night, permits reduce to $10.