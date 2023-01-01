Mitchell River National Park

Leave early if walking to Punamii-unpuu (Mitchell Falls; 8.6km return). The easy trail meanders through spinifex, woodlands and gorge country, dotted with Wandjina and Gwion Gwion rock-art sites, secluded waterholes, lizards, wallabies and brolga. Most people will complete the walk in three hours, but factor in several swims. The waterhole below Little Mertens Falls is especially inviting, while rock art can be found under the cliffs. Individual Uunguu Visitor Passes must be purchased online before arrival.

The falls are stunning, whether trickling in the Dry, or raging in the Wet (when only visible from the air). You can swim in the long pool above the falls, but swimming in the lower pools is strictly forbidden because of their cultural importance to the Wunambal people.