Imagine: the salt crust crunching underfoot as you approach one metal sentinel after another, or the white of the salt meeting the red outback dirt and the green bush as you look down from your lofty hillock vantage point. Camp under the stars and watch the sun rise and set over Anthony Gormley's haunting work that consists of 51 sculptures, all derived from laser scans of Menzies' inhabitants and scattered across the vast expanse of the Lake Ballard salt flat.