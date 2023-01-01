Opposite the now-defunct gold mine, 7km out of town, the caretaker (Gerald) of this absorbing little museum is happy to talk you through the history of the mine, the excellent collection of minerals and semi-precious stones found in the Pilbara (check out the tiny jade mining tools and the chunk of yellowcake uranium) and the secret WWII airstrip. Jasper, tiger eye and amethyst jewellery are sold at bargain prices here.

Locals still prospect for gold around here – if you buy a prospector's licence from the Marble Bar Museum, you can have a go yourself.