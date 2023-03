To discover how the world's most expensive produce is harvested, follow your nose to the Truffle & Wine Co. Join a 2½-hour truffle hunt with the clever truffle-hunting Labradors from Friday to Sunday (June to August only and book ahead). Throughout the year there are plenty of truffle products to sample, and the attached provedore and cafe (11am to 3pm) serves up tasting plates and truffle-laced mains ($25 to $40), including seafood ravioli and mushroom risotto.