Kira Kiro Arts Centre

Broome & The Kimberley

Kira Kiro is the local name for the Bradshaw (Gwion Gwion) rock-art figures found around Kalumburu. Kira Kiro artists depict saltwater (coastal) life, especially the unique flora and fauna of the region. Their work is also showcased at Waringarri in Kununurra.

  • Wongalala Falls

    Wongalala Falls

    5.4 MILES

    Only opened to non-Aboriginal tourists in 2018, these stunning hour-glass falls empty into a large, perfectly circular plunge pool, about 20km from…

  • Kalumburu Mission Museum

    Kalumburu Mission Museum

    0.19 MILES

    Small museum located in the mission grounds. Ask at the mission office or store for the latest opening times.

