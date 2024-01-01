Kira Kiro Arts Centre

Kira Kiro is the local name for the Bradshaw (Gwion Gwion) rock-art figures found around Kalumburu. Kira Kiro artists depict saltwater (coastal) life, especially the unique flora and fauna of the region. Their work is also showcased at Waringarri in Kununurra.
