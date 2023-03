Bird fans (and kids) will enjoy this bird park south of town – it's an Australian parrot breeding centre, and there are other feathered creatures to admire (local lorikeets and cockatoos, but also South American macaws). It has a walk-through aviary, a lookout tower, a maze (adult/child/family $15/7/40) and a small cafe. Look for outdoor movie evenings at the park's Cinema Parrotiso (adult/child $18/10), held in the school holidays.