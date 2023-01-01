Just 4km south of Leonora, Gwalia was occupied in 1896 by European immigrants and deserted in 1963, after the pit closed. Wander past the miners' tin shacks at the bottom of the hill, or explore the free museum (9am to 4pm) up on the hill with audio guide. It comprises the Sons of Gwalia mine precinct, complete with impressive head frame and steam winder, mine office full of historical displays, two viewpoints overlooking the giant open mine, and the Hoover House.

Fun fact: Gwalia's first mine manager, Herbert Hoover, went on to become president of the United States.