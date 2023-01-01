Birds Australia’s Eyre Bird Observatory is housed in the remote and lovely 1897 former Old Telegraph Station, 50km south of Cocklebiddy on the Great Australian Bight. Day visitors are welcome, but the last 10km are soft sand and are 4WD-accessible only.

If you are in a 2WD and are overnighting (for more than one night), the wardens will pick you up from the observatory car park, 14km off the Eyre Hwy; bookings are essential. Full board is good value at $95/50 per adult/child per night; BYO linen. Birds Australia members, YHA members and seniors get a discount.