This excellent predator-free sanctuary within the Dryandra Woodland is home to endangered marsupial bilbies, boodies, woylies, dalgytes, wurrups and quendas (don't worry, we hadn't heard of some of these either). Ninety-minute after-dark torchlight tours provide a rare opportunity to see these critters doing their thing in the dark. Book through Parks & Wildlife for post-sunset tours on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (Friday and Saturday only December to February).