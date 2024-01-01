Commonly referred to as 'the Obelisk' by locals, this monument just southwest of the Port Denison marina has excellent views, especially at sunset.
Fishermens Lookout
West Coast Australia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Greenough Wildlife & Bird Park
24.34 MILES
If you're not acquainted with Western Australia's wildlife, here's your chance to meet the diminutive grey and red kangaroos, plus dingos and emus. Winged…
Central Greenough Historic Settlement
25.16 MILES
Historic, windswept Greenough was an active administrative centre in its 1860s heyday. Nearly a dozen of its traditional stone buildings, including two…
27.91 MILES
The quirky local museum just off the Brand Hwy recreates life in an 1880s homestead with interactive displays of period pieces and local artefacts, plus a…
28.86 MILES
About 25km northeast of Greenough (via the Walkaway-Nangetty Rd) is this scenic natural waterhole on the Greenough River, surrounded by a rocky gorge and…
1.94 MILES
Peer into cells at the old police station, learn about crimes that landed convicts in this part of Australia (such as the wanton theft of cabbages) and…
26.18 MILES
Around 2km north of Central Greenough Historic Settlement, look out for the quirky Leaning Trees, river gums that have been twisted into idiosyncratic…
0.61 MILES
Family-friendly beach with a playground and calm waters, good for swimming. At the north end, Nun's Pool is surrounded by reef and ideal for snorkelling.
1.61 MILES
Crescent of white sand, backed by dunes.
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
