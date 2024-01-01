Fishermens Lookout

West Coast Australia

Commonly referred to as 'the Obelisk' by locals, this monument just southwest of the Port Denison marina has excellent views, especially at sunset.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Greenough Wildlife & Bird Park

    Greenough Wildlife & Bird Park

    24.34 MILES

    If you're not acquainted with Western Australia's wildlife, here's your chance to meet the diminutive grey and red kangaroos, plus dingos and emus. Winged…

  • Central Greenough Historic Settlement

    Central Greenough Historic Settlement

    25.16 MILES

    Historic, windswept Greenough was an active administrative centre in its 1860s heyday. Nearly a dozen of its traditional stone buildings, including two…

  • Greenough Museum & Gardens

    Greenough Museum & Gardens

    27.91 MILES

    The quirky local museum just off the Brand Hwy recreates life in an 1880s homestead with interactive displays of period pieces and local artefacts, plus a…

  • Ellendale Pool

    Ellendale Pool

    28.86 MILES

    About 25km northeast of Greenough (via the Walkaway-Nangetty Rd) is this scenic natural waterhole on the Greenough River, surrounded by a rocky gorge and…

  • Irwin District Museum

    Irwin District Museum

    1.94 MILES

    Peer into cells at the old police station, learn about crimes that landed convicts in this part of Australia (such as the wanton theft of cabbages) and…

  • Leaning Trees

    Leaning Trees

    26.18 MILES

    Around 2km north of Central Greenough Historic Settlement, look out for the quirky Leaning Trees, river gums that have been twisted into idiosyncratic…

  • Granny's Beach

    Granny's Beach

    0.61 MILES

    Family-friendly beach with a playground and calm waters, good for swimming. At the north end, Nun's Pool is surrounded by reef and ideal for snorkelling.

