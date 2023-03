Kimberley art legends Mark and Mary Norval have set up an exciting gallery in an old tin shed on the edge of town. Featuring striking artworks, exquisite jewellery, decent coffee and 5000 vinyl records, a visit here is a delight to the senses. Note, they may be moving to the other end of town in the near future.

There's always a chance to see visiting Aboriginal artists in action at one of the many workshops.