Some 48km west of Cue via unsealed road, this granite monolith is Australia's second largest after Uluru (Ayers Rock). The shallow cave here is the largest gallery of Aboriginal rock paintings in WA, with 10,000-year-old images of goannas, snakes, spears, handprints and spirals. Left of the main paintings is a rigged sailing ship, etched by Sammy Hassan, a sailor from the Xantho pearling ship in the 1800s who came ashore and is known to have lived among the local Aboriginal people.