Now under the management of the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, this historic station, 44km north of the Gibb, offers shady, grassy campsites and excellent birdwatching. Don't miss the stunning, multi-tiered Grevillea Gorge and adjacent Lily Pools.

There's also Dillie Gorge and Donkey Pools, the latter a set of three increasingly enticing pools about 5km from camp. The Twitchers' Way walking trail (1.5km) starts behind the office and leads to a nice swimming hole.