When Elizabeth Hume’s husband was killed by bushrangers, she moved here (in 1842) and built a safe haven that saw her become the first permanent European settler in the area. The rooms are furnished, though it's a little rundown these days. One of the homestead's rooms has an octagon shape (ask about its interesting history).

The on-site cider-house serves ciders, beers and light lunches. It's located 14km west of town. Tours of the property are self-guided.