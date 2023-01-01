The Gunai and Kurnai people have lived in the East Gippsland region for 30,000 years; Borun the pelican and Tuk the musk duck are their Dreaming ancestor creators. The Bataluk Cultural Trail follows the traditional routes taken by the Gunai and Kurnai, who consist of five clans: the Brataualung, Brayakaulung, Brabralung, Tatungalung and Krauatungalung. The trail takes in sacred natural landmarks, 10,000-year-old shell middens and scarred trees whose bark was used to make dugout canoes. Evocative stories detail the sites' significance and history.