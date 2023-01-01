Swan Hill’s main tourist attraction is a fun re-creation of a riverside port town of the paddle-steamer era (1830 to 1930). The settlement’s displays include the restored PS Gem, one of Australia’s largest riverboats; a great collection of old carriages and buggies; an old-time photographic parlour; a lolly shop; a school classroom; and the fascinating Kaiser Stereoscope.

The paddle steamer PS Pyap makes short cruises along the Murray. Every night at dusk the multi-media laser show Heartbeat of the Murray is beamed onto a water screen, and tells the story of the Murray River and its creation. There are combined packages for a cruise, show and settlement visit.