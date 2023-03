Completed in mid-2018, this street art by the Melbourne-based artist Adnate commemorates four elders of the Yorta Yorta nation, and is collectively known as 'Dana Djirrungana Dunguludja Yenbena-l’, ('Proud, Strong, Aboriginal People’ in Yorta Yorta). Along Fryers St, turn down the laneway beside Shepparton Travel & Cruise. Ask at the visitor information centre about other new street art planned around town.