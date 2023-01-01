Australian Kelpie Centre

Things don't get much more Aussie than the kelpie, the nation's iconic sheepdog. This centre tells the kelpie's story, from its birth in 1871 just north of the town to its place in Aussie folklore. You can get a 'selfie with a kelpie', taken against the backdrop of a glossy photo mural.

Famed for its skill in mustering livestock, the kelpie is a mixed breed of black and tan collies from Scotland – with a dash of dingo DNA, some say.

Also in town is the Kelpie Walking Trail, featuring five sculptures of kelpies and their narrative. The town comes alive for the Casterton Kelpie Festival (www.castertonkelpieassociation.com.au), held over the Queens Birthday long weekend in June. It features the Australian Kelpie Muster among other events.

Casterton is approximately an hour's drive north of Portland, and a similar distance east of Mt Gambier or west of Dunkeld.