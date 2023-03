An evocative sight along the narrow coastal road paralleling Ninety Mile Beach is the rusty shipwreck of the Trinculo, an iron barque that in 1879 ran around here en route to Newcastle (in New South Wales) from Albany (in Western Australia) due to gale-force winds. Fortunately, no lives were lost. Its photogenic iron skeleton, accessed via a short walk through the dunes from the car park, lies embedded on the shoreline 6km south of Golden Beach.