The three Mansfield police officers killed at Stringybark Creek by Ned Kelly and his gang in 1878 rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
Mansfield Cemetery
Victorian High Country
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.16 MILES
Sicilian varietals including Grecanico and Nero d’Avola grapes are Politini's point of difference, and there's an authentic Sicilian family vibe to the…
29.35 MILES
On an old tobacco farm just north of Whitfield is this small brewery with its taphouse set inside a tobacco kiln. It has six beers on tap including an IPA…
26.69 MILES
Pizzini is one of the more respected wineries in the King Valley region. It also has the A Tavola cooking school (4½-hour class $155) with a focus on…
15.14 MILES
With a riverside taproom, a restaurant and a beer garden, Wrong Side Brewing's diverse range includes a zesty saison, a crisp pilsner and a hoppy pale ale…
5.22 MILES
Sit under a 120-year-old oak tree and enjoy pork pies, terrines, sausages and pâté, all made on-site from Howes Creek's free-range Berkshire pigs. Local…
1.03 MILES
In a commercial estate on Mansfield's outskirts, this craft brewery is on the road to Mt Buller. Sample the numerous beers produced on-site, including…
5.05 MILES
Located 10km south of Mansfield is this surprisingly good wildlife park with lots of native fauna and some exotics, including lions, which are fed at 1…
27.22 MILES
Dal Zotto Estate is one of the best wineries in the area, known especially for its prosecco. It also has an excellent trattoria serving north Italian…
Nearby Victorian High Country attractions
0.97 MILES
Sacred to the Taungurung people of the alpine regions of the Victorian High Country is this Scarred Tree near the visitor centre. In past centuries it was…
1.03 MILES
In a commercial estate on Mansfield's outskirts, this craft brewery is on the road to Mt Buller. Sample the numerous beers produced on-site, including…
5.05 MILES
Located 10km south of Mansfield is this surprisingly good wildlife park with lots of native fauna and some exotics, including lions, which are fed at 1…
5.22 MILES
Sit under a 120-year-old oak tree and enjoy pork pies, terrines, sausages and pâté, all made on-site from Howes Creek's free-range Berkshire pigs. Local…
15.14 MILES
With a riverside taproom, a restaurant and a beer garden, Wrong Side Brewing's diverse range includes a zesty saison, a crisp pilsner and a hoppy pale ale…
6. National Alpine Museum of Australia
20.98 MILES
This small museum highlights the fascinating history of this area, covering Indigenous and colonial history to fashion on the slopes.
26.16 MILES
Sicilian varietals including Grecanico and Nero d’Avola grapes are Politini's point of difference, and there's an authentic Sicilian family vibe to the…
26.69 MILES
Pizzini is one of the more respected wineries in the King Valley region. It also has the A Tavola cooking school (4½-hour class $155) with a focus on…