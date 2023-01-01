This 200km trail runs through the remote Wimmera–Mallee region, leading to a series of giant murals on disused grain silos that depict local identities. There are six silos in total, scattered among the tiny farming towns of Rupanyup, Sheep Hills, Brim, Rosebery, Lascelles and Patchewollock. Despite its out-of-the-way location, the trail is fast gaining recognition as one of the region's most popular road trips, all while breathing life into isolated towns that previously received few visitors.

With an early start, it's feasible to cover the entire route in a day from Halls Gap. Otherwise, Grampians Wine Tours offers trips or you can visit by helicopter.