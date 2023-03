Inside an old bluestone church (c 1860), this interesting museum covers Dunkeld's local history. The highlight is its display of Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung artefacts. Most of the collection was donated by the family of a local pastoralist, Ramsey Hay, who in the late 19th century assisted two Djab Wurrung men; in return he was gifted with a message stick and other items.