The agricultural heartland around Benalla is becoming a canvas for spectacular public art painted on giant grain silos. Look for the Silo Art Map brochure at visitor information centres to embark on a self-drive journey on rural backroads taking in the hamlets of Tungamah, St James and Devenish. Around 20km north of Benalla, the Uniting Church in Goorambat (open 9am to 5pm) features a stunning portrait of Sophia, the Old Testament's personification of Divine Wisdom by Melbourne-based street artist Adnate.