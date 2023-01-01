Established in 2015, originally to help transform some of Benalla's vandalised and abandoned buildings, the annual Wall to Wall Street Art Festival (www.walltowallfestival.com) has now produced many spectacular works of public art around the town and the region. Check the website for images of current street art and a comprehensive map showing locations around Benalla. Recent additions in 2017 and 2018 are a growing array of silo art destinations around Benalla's rural hinterland and at the Winton Wetlands.

The festival is usually held over a three-day weekend in March or April.