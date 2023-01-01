Southwest National Park

One of the planet’s last great isolated wilderness areas, this 6000-plus-sq-km national park, Tasmania’s largest, is home to some of the island's last tracts of virgin temperate rainforest. Part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, it’s a place of untouched primeval grandeur and extraordinary biodiversity. The best ways to experience it are by kayak trips or flights to Melaleuca, or walks from around Lake Pedder and Cockle Creek.