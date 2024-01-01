King Island Cultural Centre

Tasmania

LoginSave

Home to a gallery showing work by local artists. Hosts a resident artist program and many community events. Check the Facebook page for exhibition details.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • King Island Dairy

    King Island Dairy

    5 MILES

    Low-key but top quality, King Island Dairy’s fromagerie is 8km north of Currie (just beyond the airport). Visit its attached shop to taste award-winning…

  • Cape Wickham Lighthouse

    Cape Wickham Lighthouse

    23.94 MILES

    You can drive right up to the tallest lighthouse in the southern hemisphere at Cape Wickham, on KI’s northern tip. This 48m-high tower was built in 1861…

  • Kelp Industries’ Visitor Centre

    Kelp Industries’ Visitor Centre

    0.91 MILES

    Come here to find out why you see tractors gathering kelp on the island's beaches. The huge straps of bull kelp being air-dried here are exported to…

  • Calcified Forest

    Calcified Forest

    12.47 MILES

    From Currie, head south to the Seal Rocks Reserve (off South Rd). A 30-minute return stroll takes you to a viewing platform to survey the fossilised…

  • Currie Lighthouse

    Currie Lighthouse

    0.2 MILES

    One of three lighthouses on the island, this structure with its 20m-high spiral staircase can be visited on twice-weekly tours. Advance bookings essential.

View more attractions

Nearby Tasmania attractions

2. Currie Lighthouse

0.2 MILES

One of three lighthouses on the island, this structure with its 20m-high spiral staircase can be visited on twice-weekly tours. Advance bookings essential.

3. Kelp Industries’ Visitor Centre

0.91 MILES

Come here to find out why you see tractors gathering kelp on the island's beaches. The huge straps of bull kelp being air-dried here are exported to…

4. King Island Dairy

5 MILES

Low-key but top quality, King Island Dairy’s fromagerie is 8km north of Currie (just beyond the airport). Visit its attached shop to taste award-winning…

5. Calcified Forest

12.47 MILES

From Currie, head south to the Seal Rocks Reserve (off South Rd). A 30-minute return stroll takes you to a viewing platform to survey the fossilised…

6. Cape Wickham Lighthouse

23.94 MILES

You can drive right up to the tallest lighthouse in the southern hemisphere at Cape Wickham, on KI’s northern tip. This 48m-high tower was built in 1861…