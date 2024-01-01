Home to a gallery showing work by local artists. Hosts a resident artist program and many community events. Check the Facebook page for exhibition details.
King Island Cultural Centre
Tasmania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5 MILES
Low-key but top quality, King Island Dairy’s fromagerie is 8km north of Currie (just beyond the airport). Visit its attached shop to taste award-winning…
23.94 MILES
You can drive right up to the tallest lighthouse in the southern hemisphere at Cape Wickham, on KI’s northern tip. This 48m-high tower was built in 1861…
Kelp Industries’ Visitor Centre
0.91 MILES
Come here to find out why you see tractors gathering kelp on the island's beaches. The huge straps of bull kelp being air-dried here are exported to…
12.47 MILES
From Currie, head south to the Seal Rocks Reserve (off South Rd). A 30-minute return stroll takes you to a viewing platform to survey the fossilised…
0.2 MILES
One of three lighthouses on the island, this structure with its 20m-high spiral staircase can be visited on twice-weekly tours. Advance bookings essential.
0.16 MILES
Exhibits on the island lighthouses, shipwrecks, sealing, local monuments and soldier-settlement history.
