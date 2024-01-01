The endearing little Streaky Bay Museum occupies a 1901 school house, and features a fully furnished pug-and-pine hut, birds eggs and shell collections, an old iron lung (the 'Both Iron Lung' artificial respirator, built by Edward Thomas Both of Adelaide in 1837 – one for the medical nerds among us) and plenty of pioneering history.
Streaky Bay Museum
Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.92 MILES
A few kilometres down the Point Labatt road are the globular Murphy's Haystacks, an improbable congregation of 'inselbergs' − colourful, weather-sculpted…
0.16 MILES
In 1990, a huge 5m-long, 1.5-tonne White Pointer shark was reeled in off Streaky Bay: check out the unnervingly large life-size replica in the little room…
Nearby Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast attractions
0.16 MILES
In 1990, a huge 5m-long, 1.5-tonne White Pointer shark was reeled in off Streaky Bay: check out the unnervingly large life-size replica in the little room…
21.92 MILES
A few kilometres down the Point Labatt road are the globular Murphy's Haystacks, an improbable congregation of 'inselbergs' − colourful, weather-sculpted…