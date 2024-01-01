Streaky Bay Museum

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

The endearing little Streaky Bay Museum occupies a 1901 school house, and features a fully furnished pug-and-pine hut, birds eggs and shell collections, an old iron lung (the 'Both Iron Lung' artificial respirator, built by Edward Thomas Both of Adelaide in 1837 – one for the medical nerds among us) and plenty of pioneering history.

