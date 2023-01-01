Sheer cliffs plunge into indigo waters and rocky offshore islands hide small coves and sandy beaches, in this national park at the southern tip of the Yorke Peninsula. There are some fabulous beach and bush campsites here, plus heritage accommodation in the abandoned gypsum-mining town of Inneston. The surf rolls in at Pondalowie Bay. There's a park office at the Stenhouse Bay entrance, but opening hours are unpredictable: pay entry and camping/accommodation fees online before you arrive. Ospreys and emus abound.