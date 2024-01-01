Death Rock

Flinders Ranges

LoginSave

From the Kanyaka ruins (41km north of Quorn on the Quorn–Hawker Rd), it's a 20-minute walk to a waterhole loomed over by the massive Death Rock. The story goes that local Aboriginal people once placed their dying kinfolk here to see out their last hours. Be respectful.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jeff Morgan Gallery

    Jeff Morgan Gallery

    17.2 MILES

    It's not so much what's in Hawker that's interesting − it's more what's around it. But if you prefer your great outdoors to be indoors (and a bit…

  • Kanyaka

    Kanyaka

    8.41 MILES

    Out of town, derelict ruins litter the Quorn–Hawker Rd, the most impressive of which is Kanyaka, a once-thriving sheep station founded in 1851. From the…

View more attractions

Nearby Flinders Ranges attractions

1. Kanyaka

8.41 MILES

Out of town, derelict ruins litter the Quorn–Hawker Rd, the most impressive of which is Kanyaka, a once-thriving sheep station founded in 1851. From the…

2. Jeff Morgan Gallery

17.2 MILES

It's not so much what's in Hawker that's interesting − it's more what's around it. But if you prefer your great outdoors to be indoors (and a bit…