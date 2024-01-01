From the Kanyaka ruins (41km north of Quorn on the Quorn–Hawker Rd), it's a 20-minute walk to a waterhole loomed over by the massive Death Rock. The story goes that local Aboriginal people once placed their dying kinfolk here to see out their last hours. Be respectful.
Death Rock
Flinders Ranges
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.2 MILES
It's not so much what's in Hawker that's interesting − it's more what's around it. But if you prefer your great outdoors to be indoors (and a bit…
8.41 MILES
Out of town, derelict ruins litter the Quorn–Hawker Rd, the most impressive of which is Kanyaka, a once-thriving sheep station founded in 1851. From the…
Nearby Flinders Ranges attractions
8.41 MILES
Out of town, derelict ruins litter the Quorn–Hawker Rd, the most impressive of which is Kanyaka, a once-thriving sheep station founded in 1851. From the…
17.2 MILES
It's not so much what's in Hawker that's interesting − it's more what's around it. But if you prefer your great outdoors to be indoors (and a bit…