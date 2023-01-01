The amazing Coorong National Park is a fecund lagoon landscape curving along the coast for 145km from Lake Alexandrina towards Kingston SE. A complex series of soaks and salt pans, it's separated from the sea by the chunky dunes of the Younghusband Peninsula. More than 200 species of waterbirds live here. Storm Boy, an endearing 1976 film about a young boy's friendship with a pelican (based on the 1964 novel by Colin Thiele), was filmed here, and re-made for a 2019 release.

Access points crop up along the Princes Hwy between Meningie and Kingston SE, and there are 18 official campsites dotted along the Coorong coast (per vehicle $15; book online). Take a detour off the tarmac and go exploring.