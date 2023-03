Eromanga Natural History Museum, 3km south of Eromanga town, is home to the remains of 'Cooper' a 95- to 98-million-year-old titanosaur that once grew to 30m long and stood 6.5m high. That would make him Australia's largest-known dinosaur and among the top 10 on earth. Cooper was discovered close to Eromanga in 2007. Other fossil remains are also on display.