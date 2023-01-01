The superb Gab Titui Cultural Centre, near the ferry dock on Thursday Island, houses a contemporary gallery displaying the cultural history of the Torres Strait, and hosts cultural events and changing exhibitions by local artists.

There are two main galleries: the Wabunaw Geth Gallery is dedicated to contemporary works by local artists from around the Torres Strait Islands, while the Ephraim Bani Gallery is a more permanent art space with displays, artefacts and artworks of cultural significance to the islands, including the pearling industry. Tours (per person $8) by appointment.