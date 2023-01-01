This great bowl of wind-blown sand above Rainbow Beach is arrestingly beautiful. Named for a crew-member on Cook's first voyage to these parts, it's reached by a short climb through subtropical forest, after which the foliage parts to reveal a vast scoop of golden sand, with views to Fraser Island and Inskip Point to the north, and Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point to the south. Sliding down the flanks of the environmentally fragile Sand Blow just damages them.

Take Cooloola Dr to its highest point to reach the car park and short walking track, and try to time your visit for sunrise or sunset: either will take your breath away.