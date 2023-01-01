Welford National Park

If your defining image of the outback is red sand dunes, red-rock escarpments, billabongs and spinifex plains, you might be thinking of Welford. West of the Quilpie–Jundah road, Desert Drive (22km one-way) is the pick of the routes through the park if you're looking for dunes. Nearby is River Drive (12.3km one-way), while east of the road is Mulga Drive (54.5km return), good for escarpment views, especially from Swayers Lookout. You'll need a high-clearance 4WD to explore the park.

Dingoes, kangaroos (both red and eastern grey varieties) and emus are all commonly seen here.

Camping (person/family per night $6.55/26.20) is possible at Little Boomerang Waterhole (River Drive) or Trafalgar Waterhole (Mulga Drive).