Lochern National Park

Classic Outback Queensland scenery is Lochern's signature: grassy plains that turn yellow during drought; gidgee plains as hot and bare as anvils; channels, watercourses and flood plains of the Thomson River, with or without water, lined with bloodwoods, mulga and coolibah trees. The turn-off to Lochern is 105km southwest of Longreach or around 211km northeast of Windorah. The main road is unsealed and fine for 2WD vehicles except after heavy rains, but you'll need a 4WD to explore the park.

Take the 40km Habitat Drive for an overview of Lochern's landscapes; watch also for abandoned shepherd yards and the old Lochern homestead that dates to the 1920s.

Wildlife, though sparse, is a feature out here. It's a good place to compare eastern grey kangaroos and the larger red kangaroos; the latter have black-and-white facial markings and white back legs. Watch also for black wallaroos, as well as reptiles. Around 200 species of birds have been recorded here.

Bush camping (person/family per night $6.55/26.20) is at Broadwater Waterhole. Camping at nearby Noonbah is another possibility.