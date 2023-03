Renowned for its deep canyons along the Powell River (which was clearly much larger in the past than it is today), with cliffs as high as nearly 50m in places, Hell Hole Gorge is north of Quilpie and east of Windorah. In spring, watch for wildflowers around the gorge. Camping (person/family per night $6.55/26.20) is near Hell Hole Waterhole – bring everything you need, including all food and water. A 4WD is essential for exploring the park.