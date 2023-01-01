Diamantina National Park

The homeland of the Maiawali and Karuwali Indigenous peoples, Diamantina was a cattle station from the 19th century until it became a national park in 1992. This is the outback at its best: beautiful rivers and channels, lined with eucalyptuses, that rarely run with water, flood plains to the horizon, sandstone escarpments set aflame by glorious sunsets and sand dunes. The park, southeast of Boulia and southwest of Winton, is accessible in a 4WD.

Wildlife is scarce and difficult to see, but there's a good variety of bird and plant life.

Camping (person/family per night $6.55/26.20) is possible at Gum Hole and Hunters Gorge (Gum Hole has more shade), but you'll need to be entirely self-sufficient in food and water.