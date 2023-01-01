The award-winning Outback at Isa combines the visitor centre and booking office with three of Isa's major attractions. The Hard Times Mine is an authentic underground trip to give you the full Isa mining experience. Isa Experience & Outback Park is a hands-on museum providing a colourful and articulate overview of mining, pioneering and local history. The fascinating Riversleigh Fossil Centre recreates finds from the world-renowned fossil fields at Boodjamulla National Park.