Combo Waterhole, 132km northwest of Winton and 13km south of Kynuna, is widely believed to be the place that inspired Banjo Paterson's famous bush ballad, Waltzing Matilda. It took on a whole new meaning when it captured the attention of Paterson when he visited in the 1890s. It was on a visit to nearby Dagworth Station Homestead, possibly in January 1895, that Paterson began composing the ballad with Christina MacPherson, who composed the tune. It was first performed in Winton's North Gregory Hotel in April of the same year.

The turn-off is well-signposted off the Landsborough Hwy. The track to the car park (9km) is dirt only. It's usually fine in a 2WD vehicle, but can become impassable after rain. From the car park, it's a well-signposted 2.6km walk (with very little shade – but when there is some shade, watch for red kangaroos) to the waterhole, with a number of distinctive stone-built 'overshots' acting as causeways when water levels are high. Information panels cover various aspects of the story en route. Bring plenty of water.