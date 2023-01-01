Mackay Regional Botanical Gardens

Set on 33 hectares, 3km south of central Mackay, these gardens were first envisioned in 1878 yet didn't open until 2003. Taking their names from pioneer settlements that once stood here, and from the freshwater lagoon at their heart ('Kaliguil' to the local Yuibera people), these six themed gardens feature native plants from the Central Queensland Coast and further afield. There's a playground, walking trails, a cafe (mains $15-18) and an amphitheatre hosting regular events.