Porcupine Gorge National Park is an oasis in the dry country 70km (by sealed road) north of Hughenden. The best spot is Pyramid Lookout; you can camp here (sites per person/family $6.55/26.20), and it’s an easy 30-minute walk into the gorge. Hughenden's visitor information centre has a route outlining points of interest, including some Indigenous landmarks, between the town and the park.

Ask also about scenic helicopter flights that are due to begin in 2019.