Flinders Discovery Centre

This centre houses Hughenden's helpful visitor information centre and an impressive museum containing local history and a replica Muttaburrasaurus skeleton, whose fossils were found south of here. Book walking tours and trips to Porcupine Gorge; bike hire available.
Outback Queensland
6.88 MILES
Take the drive 12km south of Hughenden along the Muttaburra Rd to Mt Walker (478m) for fabulous 360-degree views over the flat outback landscape. There…
1.87 MILES
If cemetery tours are your thing, the visitor information centre has an eight-page self-guided tour listing 24 plots with some fascinating stories.
0.14 MILES
Windmills are a common outback sight, but this 35ft Comet is worth a look for its massive girth.
0.14 MILES
1.87 MILES
6.88 MILES
