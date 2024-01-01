Flinders Discovery Centre

Outback Queensland

LoginSave

This centre houses Hughenden's helpful visitor information centre and an impressive museum containing local history and a replica Muttaburrasaurus skeleton, whose fossils were found south of here. Book walking tours and trips to Porcupine Gorge; bike hire available.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mt Walker

    Mt Walker

    6.88 MILES

    Take the drive 12km south of Hughenden along the Muttaburra Rd to Mt Walker (478m) for fabulous 360-degree views over the flat outback landscape. There…

  • Hughenden Cemetery

    Hughenden Cemetery

    1.87 MILES

    If cemetery tours are your thing, the visitor information centre has an eight-page self-guided tour listing 24 plots with some fascinating stories.

  • Wirrila Mill

    Wirrila Mill

    0.14 MILES

    Windmills are a common outback sight, but this 35ft Comet is worth a look for its massive girth.

View more attractions

Nearby Outback Queensland attractions

1. Wirrila Mill

0.14 MILES

Windmills are a common outback sight, but this 35ft Comet is worth a look for its massive girth.

2. Hughenden Cemetery

1.87 MILES

If cemetery tours are your thing, the visitor information centre has an eight-page self-guided tour listing 24 plots with some fascinating stories.

3. Mt Walker

6.88 MILES

Take the drive 12km south of Hughenden along the Muttaburra Rd to Mt Walker (478m) for fabulous 360-degree views over the flat outback landscape. There…