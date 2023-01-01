Mary Poppins House

Built in 1879, this adorable timber abode was the childhood home of PL Travers (born Helen Lyndon Goff), creator of Mary Poppins. One-hour guided tours of the heritage-listed property – replicated in the 2013 Disney film Saving Mr Banks – must be booked in advance, by phone or email.

PL Travers lived in the house with her family from 1905 and 1907, and the building originally incorporated the Australian Joint Stock Bank, former workplace of her father, Travers Goff. While PL Travers is buried in London, her father's gravestone survives in the town's dusty cemetery.