Today, Cooktown makes the most of its history and pristine natural environment and is a starting base for tours to the Cape and serious fishing trips.
Cooktown 4WD Adventure Tour from Cairns or Port Douglas
Travel north along the Captain Cook Highway, one of Australia's most scenic coastal drives towards the World Heritage Listed Daintree National Park, crossing the mighty Daintree River by cable ferry. Journey through spectacular landscapes that contain the world's highest number of rare and endangered plant and animal species. Your guide will enlighten you with stories and history of the region as you continue by 4WD to the Bloomfield Track, crossing rivers and climbing mountain ranges.Stop for lunch at Cafe Ayton before visiting at the famous Lion's Den Hotel, one of North Queensland's oldest bush pubs, established in 1875. Continue to Black Mountain, surrounded in mystery and ancient Aboriginal legend, before arriving at Cooktown. Enjoy spectacular panoramic views from Grassy Hill of the Coral Sea, Cooktown and the Endeavour River.You'll have an hour of free time to stroll through Cooktown or visit the James Cook Museum. (Entry to the museum is not included.)Departing Cooktown by the inland Mulligan Highway, you'll travel through a diverse landscape of cattle stations and the Palmer River goldfields region. After an evening meal break (additional expense payable direct) at the Mt Molloy Hotel, a typical North Queensland pub serving home-cooked meals, you'll return to Cairns at approximately 9:30pm.There is also an option to fly back to Cairns along the scenic Daintree Coast and the Great Barrier Reef. The flight from Cooktown to Cairns is a commercial flight with Hinterland Aviation, departing Cooktown at 6.05pm and arriving Cairns at 6.50pm. If this option is selected, your arrangements will end at Cairns General Aviation Airport. Transfers from Cairns General Aviation Airport are NOT included and you'll need to make your own way back to your accommodation. Please note: The flight will be experienced at sunset during the winter months from May to August.
2-Day Cooktown 4WD Small-Group Tour from Cairns or Port Douglas
Day 1 - Cairns, Northern Beaches and Port Douglas to CooktownYou'll be picked up by air-conditioned 4WD to travel north along the Captain Cook Highway, one of Australia's most scenic coastal drives. After crossing the mighty Daintree River by cable ferry, journey through the spectacular Daintree National park, which contains the highest number of rare or threatened plant and animal species in the world. Along the way, your experienced guide will enlighten you with stories and history as you continue on the 4WD-only Bloomfield Track through some of the most incredible scenery in Australia. Stop for lunch at Cafe Ayton before visiting the famous Lion's Den Hotel (established in 1875), one of North Queensland's oldest bush pubs. Continue to the unique geological oddity of Black Mountain, surrounded in mystery and ancient Aboriginal legend. Arriving in Cooktown, have your camera ready for 360-degree panoramic views from Grassy Hill of Cooktown and the Endeavour River. Overnight Accommodation: Choice of motel or resort Day 2 - Cooktown to Cairns, Northern Beaches and Port DouglasToday you have a free day to explore the many wonders of cooktown. Visit the World Class James Cook Museum or take a stroll along the shores of the Endeavour River. The unique charm and historic atmosphere of the main street still prevails. Late afternoon at approximately 3pm, depart Cooktown along the Mulligan Highway, traveling through the diverse landscapes of cattle stations and the Palmer River Gold mine region which was one of Australia's major gold rush locations. Stop for an evening meal break (at your own expense) before your 2 day of discovery concludes and you are returned to your chosen accommodation in Port Douglas or Cairns.
3-Day Far North Queensland: Atherton Tablelands, Cooktown, Daintree via 4WD
Day 1: Cairns to Cooktown via Wet Tropics and Northern Atherton Tablelands Outback Area (L,D)After pick up from your accommodation in Cairns, ascend the Lamb Range to take in the amazing views over the city and beyond. Continue to the Copperlode Dam and Lake Morris, Cairns' water catchment area. With an exclusive permit, your 4-wheel-drive will travel through the rain forest to view rare King Ferns.Next, take a walk along a rain forest boardwalk to see giant Strangler Fig Trees before heading to Bob’s Lookout. Stop for lunch at Palmer River Roadhouse.Continue towards Cooktown and mysterious Black Mountain, climbing rugged terrain in the 4WD to Archer Point Lighthouse, a beacon to guide ships along the Great Barrier Reef. Overnight: Sovereign Hotel, CooktownDay 2: Cooktown to Cape Tribulation (B,L,D)After breakfast enjoy a town tour and head up to Grassy Hill lookout for a fantastic view of Cooktown and its famous 'River of Gold'. It’s then onto the Historic Captain James Cook Museum, one of Queensland best museums showcasing Cooktown's remarkable history. Stop for lunch at the historical Lion’s Den Hotel. This is truly an Aussie icon built on the banks of the little Annan River surrounded by 100-year-old mango trees.From here you'll head south towards Cape Tribulation and the Daintree Rainforest. Engaging 4WD, travel along the Bloomfield Track enjoying many scenic spots including Bloomfield Falls and Cedar Bay National Park. Arriving at Cape Tribulation and take a walk on the beach or head up to Kulki Lookout. Overnight in Cape Tribulation.Day 3: Cape Tribulation, Port Douglas to Cairns via the Captain Cook Highway (B,L)After a leisurely breakfast head on towards Thornton Beach, adjacent to Queensland's fourth highest mountain, Thornton Peakat 4,507 feet (1374 m). Stretch your legs on the beach and grab some amazing photos before heading onto the Alexandra Lookout for spectacular views over the Daintree River mouth and beyond to Low Isles on the Great Barrier Reef.Arrive at the Daintree River for the cable ferry crossing and 1-hour cruise on the Daintree River to spot crocodiles and varied native bird species. This is your chance to see one of the longest river systems on the east coast of Australia through the eyes of a local, naturalist guide. Take a short drive to the Daintree Tea House for a lunch at one of the Daintree region’s oldest established restaurants. Head to Mossman Gorge located in the southern section of the Daintree National Park, where you will learn about Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal culture on a 1.5-hour guided walk.Travel south along the picturesque Captain Cook Highway towards Cairns with an optional stop at Port Douglas. Drop-off at your hotel in Cairns or Port Douglas in the early evening.
Lizard Island Day Trip by Scenic Flight from Cairns Including Snorkeling at Watson's Bay
Departing Cairns at 8:30am, venture north for a day filled with some of the most spectacular scenery in Australia. Your pilot will fly you at a comfortable viewing height over the Great Barrier Reef with its aqua hues of reefs and sand cays set in the Coral Sea. Enjoy unsurpassed view of a mosaic ocean which will leave you breathless.When you reach Lizard Island, see the spectacular Blue Lagoon surrounding reefs and beautiful beaches. Experience the exclusiveness of Lizard Island on a guided tour walking to Watson’s Bay, a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the unique beauty of Lizard Island.Enjoy a swim and snorkel over coral outcrops in Watson’s Bay a superb beach setting. View the coral reef clam gardens, abundant marine life, swimming and snorkeling in crystal clear waters. A tasty picnic lunch is provided in this idyllic island setting, after which you may relax as never before or explore the Blue Lagoon and lookout with their excellent photo opportunity.On departing Lizard Island, fly over the shipping channel where Captain Cook sailed in 1770, Cape Flattery silica sand hills and Cooktown. Continue along the coast flying over dense World Heritage Rainforest and the Bloomfield River. Then over the Daintree River and Port Douglas on your return flight to Cairns.
5-Day Great Barrier Reef Cruise from Cairns Including Cooktown, Lizard Island and Two Ribbon Reefs
Please note the below is a guide only. Itineraries are flexible to allow to best adapt to weather conditions at the time. Day 1: CairnsBoard at Cairns’ Trinity Wharf at 4pm and cruise to Trinity Bay. Enjoy welcome drinks with views of Double Island and the pretty seaside village at Palm Cove. Indulge in the Captain’s Welcome Seafood Buffet.Day 2: Cooktown and the Great Barrier ReefDiscover historic Cooktown, stroll the wide main street and see buildings dating back to the 1870s. Walk to the botanic gardens where you may see kangaroos and wallabies. Visit James Cook Museum to see original artifacts from his ship ‘Endeavour’ (entry payable direct), snorkel over the reef on a desert island, glass bottom boat tours or optional scuba diving (payable direct).Day 3: Lizard Island and Ribbon ReefsEnjoy the morning on Lizard Island, one of Australia’s most beautiful tropical islands. Discover the legend of Mary Watson, snorkel from the beach over giant clam gardens, optional early morning hike to Cook’s Look for stunning views over the reef, afternoon at Ribbon Reef #9 on the rarely visited outer Barrier Reef, snorkel and scuba dive (payable direct) and glass bottom boat tours.Day 4: Ribbon ReefsFull day to discover the pristine Ribbon Reefs, Ribbon Reef #3 and Rachel Carson Reef snorkeling, optional scuba diving (payable direct), glass bottom boat tours with the Marine Biologist with marine biology presentation at the on-board display tankDay 5: CairnsCruise concludes at Trinity Wharf, Cairns at 8am
7 night Great Barrier Reef cruise
Please note the below is a guide only. Itineraries are flexible to allow to best adapt to weather conditions at the time.Day 1: Cairns and Thetford ReefBoard at 10am for an 11am departure (taxi from any CBD accommodation is approximately 5-15 minutes from the wharf). Cruise to Trinity Bay followed by Thetford Reef for snorkeling, glass bottom boat tours, fish feeding display, optional scuba diving (payable direct), Sudbury Cay drinks ashore. Captain’s welcome seafood buffet at 7pm.Day 2: Hinchinbrook Channel and Tropical Beach BBQCruise the scenic Hinchinbrook Channel, separating Hinchinbrook Island from the mainland. You may spot crocodiles, dolphins, whales, turtles and dugongs. Enjoy interpretive commentary and mangrove tour, discover a tropical island, take a guided bushwalk, indulge in a gourmet Aussie beach BBQ meal, snorkel and dive over the island’s fringing reef showcasing a giant clam garden, kayak and take a glass bottom boat tour or relax on the sandy beachDay 3: Dunk Island Rainforest and Nathan ReefRainforest walk on tropical Dunk Island with naturalist guides. Look for the striking electric-blue Ulysses butterfly. Take the afternoon to discover colorful Nathan Reef whilst you snorkel, scuba dive and take a glass bottom boat tour with the interactive marine biology presentation at the on-board display tank.Day 4: Fitzroy Island and CairnsIdyllic bushwalks and hikes, snorkel over the fringing reef, beach-combing on the white sands of Nudey Beach, enjoy the resort facilities, cruise concludes at Trinity Wharf, Cairns at 1:30pm. Complimentary excursion to Tjapukai (optional). Enjoy Captain's drinks and Seafood Buffet.Day 5: Cooktown and the Great Barrier ReefDiscover historic Cooktown, stroll the wide main street and see buildings dating back to the 1870s. Walk to the botanic gardens where you may see kangaroos and wallabies. Visit James Cook Museum to see original artefacts from his ship ‘Endeavour’ (entry payable direct), snorkel over the reef on a desert island, glass bottom boat tours or optional scuba diving.Day 6: Lizard Island and Ribbon ReefsEnjoy the morning on Lizard Island, one of Australia’s most beautiful tropical islands. Snorkel from the beach over giant clam gardens, optional early morning hike to Cook’s Look for stunning views over the reef, afternoon at Ribbon Reef #9 on the rarely visited outer Barrier Reef, snorkel, scuba & glass bottom boat tours.Day 7: Ribbon ReefsFull day to discover the pristine Ribbon Reefs, Ribbon Reef #3 and Rachel Carson Reef snorkeling, optional scuba diving (payable direct), glass bottom boat tours with the Marine Biologist with marine biology presentation at the on-board display tankDay 8: CairnsCruise concludes at Cairns at 8am.