3-Day Far North Queensland: Atherton Tablelands, Cooktown, Daintree via 4WD

Day 1: Cairns to Cooktown via Wet Tropics and Northern Atherton Tablelands Outback Area (L,D)After pick up from your accommodation in Cairns, ascend the Lamb Range to take in the amazing views over the city and beyond. Continue to the Copperlode Dam and Lake Morris, Cairns' water catchment area. With an exclusive permit, your 4-wheel-drive will travel through the rain forest to view rare King Ferns.Next, take a walk along a rain forest boardwalk to see giant Strangler Fig Trees before heading to Bob’s Lookout. Stop for lunch at Palmer River Roadhouse.Continue towards Cooktown and mysterious Black Mountain, climbing rugged terrain in the 4WD to Archer Point Lighthouse, a beacon to guide ships along the Great Barrier Reef. Overnight: Sovereign Hotel, CooktownDay 2: Cooktown to Cape Tribulation (B,L,D)After breakfast enjoy a town tour and head up to Grassy Hill lookout for a fantastic view of Cooktown and its famous 'River of Gold'. It’s then onto the Historic Captain James Cook Museum, one of Queensland best museums showcasing Cooktown's remarkable history. Stop for lunch at the historical Lion’s Den Hotel. This is truly an Aussie icon built on the banks of the little Annan River surrounded by 100-year-old mango trees.From here you'll head south towards Cape Tribulation and the Daintree Rainforest. Engaging 4WD, travel along the Bloomfield Track enjoying many scenic spots including Bloomfield Falls and Cedar Bay National Park. Arriving at Cape Tribulation and take a walk on the beach or head up to Kulki Lookout. Overnight in Cape Tribulation.Day 3: Cape Tribulation, Port Douglas to Cairns via the Captain Cook Highway (B,L)After a leisurely breakfast head on towards Thornton Beach, adjacent to Queensland's fourth highest mountain, Thornton Peakat 4,507 feet (1374 m). Stretch your legs on the beach and grab some amazing photos before heading onto the Alexandra Lookout for spectacular views over the Daintree River mouth and beyond to Low Isles on the Great Barrier Reef.Arrive at the Daintree River for the cable ferry crossing and 1-hour cruise on the Daintree River to spot crocodiles and varied native bird species. This is your chance to see one of the longest river systems on the east coast of Australia through the eyes of a local, naturalist guide. Take a short drive to the Daintree Tea House for a lunch at one of the Daintree region’s oldest established restaurants. Head to Mossman Gorge located in the southern section of the Daintree National Park, where you will learn about Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal culture on a 1.5-hour guided walk.Travel south along the picturesque Captain Cook Highway towards Cairns with an optional stop at Port Douglas. Drop-off at your hotel in Cairns or Port Douglas in the early evening.