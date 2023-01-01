Indigenous people have lived in the Chillagoe area for 37,000 years. The Chillagoe−Mungana Caves National Park is home to two accessible Aboriginal rock-art galleries: Mungana and Wullumba. To reach the Mungana collection, drive 15km out of town towards the Mungana Archways car park; both the road and the gallery are well-signposted. To see the Wullumba art, drive to the Balancing Rock car park (2.5km from town), then follow the short, marked walking trail.

Under no circumstances may you touch the art.