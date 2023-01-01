Cathedral Cave

Just off the main trail, 9km from the start of. the trailhead, this tremendous rock art site, occupying a vast rock overhang, has had considerable spiritual significance for the Karingbal and Bidjara people for millennia. The net motifs suggest that this was a burial place, as bodies were wrapped in nets made of tree bark. Look out also for the stencil of a rifle (suggesting contact with Europeans) and a hand-drawn evil spirit, attacked by many boomerangs.