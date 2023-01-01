Tree of Knowledge Memorial

This $5-million contemporary art installation outside the train station – labelled an ‘upside down milk crate’ by one disgruntled local – is best seen at night when dappled light filters through the wooden wind chimes. Love it or not, it certainly makes art critics of the pubs’ patrons across the road, but most locals claim it's grown on them. The tree itself is a preserved version of the original eucalyptus that striking shearers would meet under during the strike of 1891.